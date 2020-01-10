BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The unknown warplanes that targeted the Iranian forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last night reportedly entered eastern Syria from Iraq, a field source told Sputnik Arabic this morning.
“A senior field source said that this morning that planes believed to be affiliated with the International Coalition targeted locations near the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing, east of the city of Albukamal, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” Sputnik Arabic said.
“The source confirmed that all the raids that were launched after midnight, were recorded inside Iraqi territory near the Syrian border, and there is no truth to the information that talks about the presence of raids inside the Syrian territory,” they added.
While the Sputnik Arabic report said the attack targeted the Albukamal area, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar last night that the airstrikes were carried out inside the Al-Mayadeen District, which is north of Albukamal city.
Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV said the airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, this has also not been confirmed.
It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) announced last Friday morning that it had carried out a strike near Baghdad Airport in Iraq, in which the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani , was killed, in addition to leaders from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.