BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The unknown warplanes that targeted the Iranian forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last night reportedly entered eastern Syria from Iraq, a field source told Sputnik Arabic this morning.

“A senior field source said that this morning that planes believed to be affiliated with the International Coalition targeted locations near the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing, east of the city of Albukamal, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” Sputnik Arabic said.

“The source confirmed that all the raids that were launched after midnight, were recorded inside Iraqi territory near the Syrian border, and there is no truth to the information that talks about the presence of raids inside the Syrian territory,” they added.

While the Sputnik Arabic report said the attack targeted the Albukamal area, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar last night that the airstrikes were carried out inside the Al-Mayadeen District, which is north of Albukamal city.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV said the airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, this has also not been confirmed.

It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) announced last Friday morning that it had carried out a strike near Baghdad Airport in Iraq, in which the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani , was killed, in addition to leaders from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi).

Iraq needs to clear the air.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-10 13:59
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

With what? Moreover, it’s not really Iraq’s interest to have the crazy mullahs going on interfering in their domestic affairs, unless Iraqis wants their country used as a battlefield for Iran’s imperialists projects on the region.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 01:41
Emile
Guest
Emile
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s impossible with russian air defence : S300, S200, TOR M1, a few S400 +EW + Radar covering all Syria and Israel . You must be joking. Unless …..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-10 15:13
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

1. Russia doesn’t uses S-200 any more for a while.
2. They won’t interfere in regional disputes, their SAMs will only be used if Russian militaries are targetted.
3. Haven’t you red all that I explained about air-defense systems and why if the procurement of an army was up to me, I’d neither buy S-300/400, nor Patriot?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 02:42