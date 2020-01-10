BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The unknown warplanes that targeted the Iranian forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last night reportedly entered eastern Syria from Iraq, a field source told Sputnik Arabic this morning.

“A senior field source said that this morning that planes believed to be affiliated with the International Coalition targeted locations near the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing, east of the city of Albukamal, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” Sputnik Arabic said.

“The source confirmed that all the raids that were launched after midnight, were recorded inside Iraqi territory near the Syrian border, and there is no truth to the information that talks about the presence of raids inside the Syrian territory,” they added.

While the Sputnik Arabic report said the attack targeted the Albukamal area, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar last night that the airstrikes were carried out inside the Al-Mayadeen District, which is north of Albukamal city.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV said the airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, this has also not been confirmed.

It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) announced last Friday morning that it had carried out a strike near Baghdad Airport in Iraq, in which the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani , was killed, in addition to leaders from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi).

Advertisements