BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – Several airstrikes were launched over the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening, as local activists reported a number of explosions near the town of Al-Bab.

According to reports, unknown warplanes heavily targeted the Al-Bab countryside on Monday evening, hitting the local villages of Al-‘Amiriyah, Al-Burj, Al-Ra’i, and Tahrin.

These areas are under the control of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) troops; however, the target of the airstrikes is unknown at this time.

Some activists stated that the airstrikes were launched by the U.S. Coalition on what is believed to be Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cells in the Al-Bab countryside.

More details to come.

