BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – Two mortar rounds landed inside the Balad Airbase in Iraq, Iraqi military sources said on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the sources added that there were no reports of casualties as a result of the attack.

The Balad Airbase hosts US troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.

Earlier this week, five rockets landed at the Al-As’ad Airbase, which also hosts US forces in western Anbar; it also caused no casualties.

US forces have been present in several military bases in Anbar, Salaheddine, Nineveh, and the capital Baghdad, as part of the international coalition.

