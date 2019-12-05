BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – Two mortar rounds landed inside the Balad Airbase in Iraq, Iraqi military sources said on Thursday.
According to Reuters, the sources added that there were no reports of casualties as a result of the attack.
The Balad Airbase hosts US troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.
Earlier this week, five rockets landed at the Al-As’ad Airbase, which also hosts US forces in western Anbar; it also caused no casualties.
US forces have been present in several military bases in Anbar, Salaheddine, Nineveh, and the capital Baghdad, as part of the international coalition.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.