The area around the Baghdad International Airport came under attack on early Monday after a rocket warning alert was heard in the area.

US and Iraqi military installations are situated near the airport, which was put on alert after loud rocket sirens became audible for a period of time before blasts were reported. Al-Arabiya alleged that the attacks targeted US assets in the region.

Breaking: sirens sound near Baghdad international airport after blasts reported, they could be a result of a rocket attack #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/JC2BL2ONkZ — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2019

​There have been no reports of damage or casualties. Local reporters claim at least four projectiles hit the area in the vicinity of the airport, adding that an unidentified military jet was seen flying above the area.

​No group or country has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The airport is situated near a facility reportedly used by the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq.

Last week, Iraqi authorities said that the Ayn al-Asad Airbase, hosting US armed forces personnel in the western Al Anbar Governorate, was struck with five projectiles.