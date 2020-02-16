The US-led coalition in a statement confirmed Sunday’s incident, saying that the rocket attack “impacted” the Iraqi military installation that houses American forces in “the International zone” – a reference to Baghdad’s Green Zone, a densely-built community of embassies and government compounds.

According to earlier media reports, sirens were heard in Baghdad moments before the attack. Earlier reports emerging prior to the official confirmation suggested that it was the US embassy that was under attack, as it is located close to the military base hosting coalition forces. It remains unclear how many shells landed in the Green Zone.

Eyewitnesses claimed several strong explosions were heard in the central part of the city.

Netizens have shared alleged footage showing the aftermath of the attack.

​The vague video clip depicts dense smoke coming from the alleged area that was hit by projectiles.

​Since January, after Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the US forces near Baghdad at the behest of US President Donald Trump, the US embassy and military installations in Iraq have several times been targeted by rocket fire.

Source: Sputnik

