At least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, local media reported.
According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, citing sources, alongside the two rockets intercepted above the Saudi capital, one more was intercepted over the southern city of Jazan.
First explosions in Riyadh were reported around 11:20 p.m. by residents of the capital’s northern districts, according to Al-Arabiya.
Social media users shared videos claimed to be from the area of the reported incidents.
#Riyadh under rocket strike #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/omWVCGVfSd
— Last Defender (@LastDef) March 28, 2020
No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier in February, Saudi state media reported that the country’s air defence destroyed several missiles launched from Yemen’s capital of Sanaa towards its territory.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthis for more than four years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebels since March 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which, however, has soon collapsed.
In March, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Houthis along with the Yemen’s government and the Saudi-led coalition welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire.
Source: Sputnik
