BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Two Iraqi officials said on Sunday that a missile landed inside a small oil refinery in the northern part of the country, which led to a fire and minor damage.
The refinery and local officials said that firefighters contained the fires, which erupted after the missile hit a fuel storage depot inside the Al-Sinaiyah refinery.
There were no reports of casualties at the refinery, which is located near Baiji, the largest Iraqi oil refinery in the northern province of Salaheddine, according to Reuters.
In the past few weeks, the frequency of attacks targeting U.S. forces and the forces and interests of other countries in the international coalition in Iraq has escalated, as the attacks take place on an almost daily basis.
Most of the attacks focused on the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, in the recent period, but without casualties, and the security services have not yet revealed the perpetrators of these missile attacks.
