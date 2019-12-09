BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A group of unknown gunmen carried out an attack on a checkpoint belonging to the Syrian Air Force Intelligence in eastern Daraa this morning.
According to local reports, the gunmen, who were suspected to be members of a Free Syrian Army (FSA), Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) or Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) sleeper cell, opened fire on the checkpoint before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The reports said there were casualties among the Syrian Air Force Intelligence personnel; however, the total dead and wounded is unknown.
These attacks by the FSA, HTS, and ISIS sleeper cells have decreased over the last four months, thanks in large part to the increase of Syrian Army troops in the Daraa Governorate.
However, with the absence of Syrian military personnel in some of the reconciled towns in the Daraa Governorate, it has been difficult to crackdown on these sleeper cells.
