BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – An Iraqi security source said on Monday that gunmen riding two motorcycles shot security expert, Hisham Al-Hashemi, in the Zayouna area, east of the capital.
According to the source, “Al-Hashemi died after being transferred to the hospital,” without giving further details.
For its part, the Ministry of Interior said that the gunmen opened fire on Hashemi with silencer pistol near his home in Zayouna,
They noted that the security forces cordoned off the scene and began searching for the perpetrators who had fled.
Hashemi, who was born in 1973, graduated from the College of Administration and Economics in Baghdad. Following his university years, he was arrested and sentenced to prison by the regime of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.
Hashemi ran the National Security and Counter-Terrorism Program at the ACD center, and was a member of the advisory team for the Implementation and Follow-up Committee on National Reconciliation.
No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Source: RT
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.