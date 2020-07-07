BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – An Iraqi security source said on Monday that gunmen riding two motorcycles shot security expert, Hisham Al-Hashemi, in the Zayouna area, east of the capital.

According to the source, “Al-Hashemi died after being transferred to the hospital,” without giving further details.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior said that the gunmen opened fire on Hashemi with silencer pistol near his home in Zayouna,

They noted that the security forces cordoned off the scene and began searching for the perpetrators who had fled.

Hashemi, who was born in 1973, graduated from the College of Administration and Economics in Baghdad. Following his university years, he was arrested and sentenced to prison by the regime of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Hashemi ran the National Security and Counter-Terrorism Program at the ACD center, and was a member of the advisory team for the Implementation and Follow-up Committee on National Reconciliation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

