BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – An unknown group kidnapped and killed Syrian military personnel in the Al-Muzayrib District of Daraa this week, resulting in the death of a number of soldiers.
“Unidentified gunmen attacked the Syrian security forces in the All-Muzayrib District in the western countryside of Daraa, where they kidnapped seven soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), after which they killed and threw their bodies at the Ghobsha roundabout in the town of Al-Mazayrib,” a source reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on the Syrian Armed Forces in the Daraa Governorate.
Some field reporters have accused Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), but neither of the group’s sleeper cells have issued any statement.
It is noteworthy that unknown groups shot and killed dozens of people during the past month in separate villages in Daraa countryside.
At the same time, tensions are still high along the administrative border of Daraa and Sweida, as local rivalries continue to threaten the security in the area.
