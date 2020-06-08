BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – The Security Media Cell in Iraq announced on Monday evening that a missile landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

The cell said in a statement, “The missile was launched from the Arab Khudair region, south of the airport area.”

They noted that the accident did not result in casualties.

They would add that the security forces launched a search operation to find the elements that carried out this attack.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the launch.

