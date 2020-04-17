BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, unknown drones, thought to be either Russian or Syrian, have wreaked havoc on the jihadist forces in northwestern Syria.
According to a report from northwestern Syria, a number of drones attacked the jihadist rebels in the Al-Ghaab Plain and Jabal Al-Zawiya region, causing some casualties within the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.
This attack was larger than yesterday’s drone strike, which targeted some vehicles that were traveling through the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Al-Masdar News has reached out to the army to confirm whether or not these strikes were carried out by them or the Russian Armed Forces.
This latest string of attacks are likely being launched by the Russian and Syrian armed forces, as the SAA reported artillery strikes on the jihadist positions in the same area.
At the same time, the jihadist rebels continue to move reinforcements to the front-lines in the Idlib, as they prepare for another battle in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
