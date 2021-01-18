BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A group of armed men carried out a powerful attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) checkpoint in the western countryside of the Al-Quneitra on Sunday.

According to a field source in southern Syria, the armed assailants attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoint in the village of Ruweihinah near the demilitarized zone of the occupied Golan Heights.

The source said the attack resulted in the death of two soldiers and the wounding of several others, who were later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, some sources believe it was carried out by sleeper cells loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) or Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).