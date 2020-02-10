BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – A car bomb as detonated this afternoon near the Jala’a hall in the Mezzeh District of Damascus, a local source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the car bomb caused a loud explosion that could be heard throughout the Mezzeh District of Damascus.

He would add that no casualties have been reported at this time.

No one has announced responsibility for this car bombing.

Advertisements