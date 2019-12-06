The attack coincided with the arrival of trucks with military equipment at the base, according to the broadcaster. US soldiers reportedly responded with shelling and stun grenades.

According to state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV, the attack took place near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields, which are currently under U.S. control in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

It should be pointed out that local activists have denied Al-Ikhbariya’s claims.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said earlier in the week that US troops in northeastern Syria had finished re-manoeuvring as needed and that the total number of troops on the ground would remain at around 600.

The movement of US forces has been causing much uncertainty in Syria since US President Donald Trump abruptly announced a withdrawal of troops in early October.

