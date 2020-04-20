BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The U.S. forces in northeastern Syria allegedly came under attack by unknown assailants inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.
“Unidentified people on Monday attacked a vehicle of the US occupation forces at the junction of Roueished village in Hasaka southern countryside, causing the destruction of the vehicle and the injury of a number of the US troops,” SANA reported.
Citing civil sources, SANA claimed that a U.S. vehicle carrying several American soldiers and personnel from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was attacked along Al-Kharafi Road, resulting in the destruction vehicle.
It should be noted that the U.S. Coalition has yet to comment on these claims by the Syrian state media.
Late last month, SANA reported that a U.S. soldier was killed in the Deir Ezzor, but this was later denied by the SDF.
