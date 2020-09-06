BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military came under attack on Sunday, when a group of unknown assailants opened fire on a base in the Idlib countryside.

According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the unknown assailants opened fire on a Turkish military base near the strategic city of Ariha, which is located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

While the Turkish Ministry of Defense hasn’t commented on casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that two soldiers were wounded, one of them with serious injuries.

This latest attack comes just days after the Russian military was targeted by a roadside bomb that was planted by a jihadist group called “Kataeb Khatib Al-Shishani”.

The aforementioned jihadist group has claimed at least three attacks over the last month, including one known targeting of the Turkish Armed Forces along the M-4 Highway.