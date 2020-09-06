BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military came under attack on Sunday, when a group of unknown assailants opened fire on a base in the Idlib countryside.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the unknown assailants opened fire on a Turkish military base near the strategic city of Ariha, which is located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
While the Turkish Ministry of Defense hasn’t commented on casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that two soldiers were wounded, one of them with serious injuries.
This latest attack comes just days after the Russian military was targeted by a roadside bomb that was planted by a jihadist group called “Kataeb Khatib Al-Shishani”.
The aforementioned jihadist group has claimed at least three attacks over the last month, including one known targeting of the Turkish Armed Forces along the M-4 Highway.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.