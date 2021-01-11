BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – A group of armed assailants shot dead a dignitary from the Al-Akidat tribe and his son in their home in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Sources close to the family stated that the attack targeted the guesthouse of Sheikh Atliosh, in the village of Hawaij Theban in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, which led to his death and his son Mahmoud, while others spoke of a third killed, Fayez Al-Hadi.

A relative told Sputnik Arabic that the Sheikh was killed “at the hands of treachery and criminality” without identifying the accused. Likewise, the local media did not name a party that might be responsible for the assassination, and no party has claimed responsibility for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy to mention that one of the most prominent sheikhs of the tribe was assassinated last August, when his car was targeted by assailants affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

The event had severe repercussions, as several villages witnessed demonstrations demanding the exit of the Syrian Democratic Forces from the area,

At the time, the Autonomous Administration in Northern Syria denied the accusation of assassinating the tribal sheikhs, and denounced the incident, while the United States offered condolences to the Al-Akidat tribe, and expressed its hope that the perpetrators of the attack would be held accountable.