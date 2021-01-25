BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced that three of its soldiers were killed and ten others were wounded in an attack on a passenger bus along the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway.

According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the bus was targeted around 2:30 P.M. (local time) near the town of Al-Shoula, which is located along the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway.

The ambush was carried out by a group of armed men, who reportedly opened fire on the bus from the southern end of the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway before they retreated to an unknown area.

While no group has claimed responsibility for this attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) claimed the assailants reached the area from the U.S.-controlled Al-Tanf region; however, this is unconfirmed by the military.

Previously, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a powerful ambush on a passenger bus carrying several soldiers and civilians in the same area last month.

The Islamic State’s ambush resulted in the death of 25 people, including several civilians, and the wounding of 13 others.

