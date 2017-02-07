According to the official Twitter page of the so called “Malhama Tactical” “military training and consulting group”, their leader who called himself “Abu Rofiq” was killed last night by unidentified airstrike in syrian city of Idlib.

The “Malhama Tactical” group first appeared in 2016 as a an elite offensive and assistance infantry force of the newly restored “Jaish al-Fatah” militants coalition led by “Jabhat Fatah al-Sham”(formerly “Jabhat al-Nusra”). The squad was predominatly composed of russian-speaking Uzbek jihadis who abandoned their motherland to join “Al-Qaeda” in Syria. The group’s “amir” “Abu Rofiq” as well as some his fellow fighters claimed to serve in Russian Airbone Troops (also known as VDV) previously. That’s why most of the militants are very well-trained and highly-aimed unlike FSA fighters, for instance.

The picture of “Malhama Tactical” “amir” “Abu Rofiq”

Since the summer 2016 “Malhama Tactical” has taken part in several major “Jaish al-Fatah” operations. According to crossing militants claims, the group was leading the seizure of Ramuse Artillery Academy in August 2016 and battle for 1070 Al-Hamdaniyah Project in southwest Aleppo City.

Then “Malhama’s” militants took part in the last “opposition” attempt to break the siege of Nusra\FSA controlled east Aleppo City in autumn 2016, capturing Al-Assad and Minyan suburbs alongside other terrorists.

During the all aforementioned clashes the group has showed an unprecedented level of joint fight and assault capabilities in different terrains such as rural areas around Kham Touman in south Aleppo province and large urban zones like 1070 Project. Also as claimed all the militants are well prepared in medical issues which helps them reduce their KIA numbers.

Up to now the group hasn’t pledged allegiance to Ahrar al-Sham and Co or rebranded Nusra amid ongoing inter-jihadi conflict in Idlib, but in the near future “Malhama” is likely to join “Tahrir al-Sham” as some other Uzbek terrorist have already done.

Images below show “Malhama” militants during training or fighting in Aleppo and Idlib:

