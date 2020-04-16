BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – An unknown aircraft carried out an attack on a group of jihadist rebels that were traveling through the Idlib countryside on Thursday.

According to the reports, a pick-up truck carrying some jihadist rebels was targeted by the unknown aircraft as it was traveling through the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.

The strike reportedly destroyed the jihadist pick-up truck in the town of Al-Ankaweh and killed the two militants that were traveling inside of the vehicle.

No one has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, some reports have speculated that it was carried out by a Russian suicide drone.

The Russian military has been conducting several reconnaissance flights over the Idlib Governorate since mid-March, so it could very well be their aerospace forces that are behind this strike.

Advertisements