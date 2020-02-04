BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – An unknown aircraft carried out an intense attack on Syria’s gas fields in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this morning.

READ ALSO: ISIS carries out heavy attacks against Syrian Army troops in eastern Homs

According to the Minister of Oil, Ali Ghanem, the attack took place at dawn on Tuesday and involved unknown drones that were suspected of belonging to militant groups in northern Syria.

Ghanem said the attack targeted the Al-Rayan Gas Field and the Ebla facilities in the Homs Governorate. Repair crews are currently working to fix the damage caused by the attack.

The same facilities were targeted in December, 2019 by an unknown group that was suspected to be either the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) or a foreign nation.

The targeting of energy sectors in Syria will negatively rebound on the livelihood of the Syrians, who are already feeling the pinch of cold with the electricity outages and the lack of cooking gas as well as the depreciation of the Syrian pound against the U.S. dollar.

ALSO READ  Militant forces destroy Syrian Army post in northern Latakia

Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Well, it requires a little of high tec to do that. So, you can guess who helped to do this, maybe our lovely (Putin) friend Turkey.

2020-02-04 15:27
OziGooner
OziGooner
More than likely done by ISIS's friends in the sky….the Israeli Air Force….peace loving warmongers who enjoy prolonging wars in order to sell their weapons to jihadi proxies.

2020-02-04 21:07