BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – An unknown aircraft carried out an intense attack on Syria’s gas fields in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this morning.

According to the Minister of Oil, Ali Ghanem, the attack took place at dawn on Tuesday and involved unknown drones that were suspected of belonging to militant groups in northern Syria.

Ghanem said the attack targeted the Al-Rayan Gas Field and the Ebla facilities in the Homs Governorate. Repair crews are currently working to fix the damage caused by the attack.

The same facilities were targeted in December, 2019 by an unknown group that was suspected to be either the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) or a foreign nation.

The targeting of energy sectors in Syria will negatively rebound on the livelihood of the Syrians, who are already feeling the pinch of cold with the electricity outages and the lack of cooking gas as well as the depreciation of the Syrian pound against the U.S. dollar.

