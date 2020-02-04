BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – An unknown aircraft carried out an intense attack on Syria’s gas fields in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this morning.
READ ALSO: ISIS carries out heavy attacks against Syrian Army troops in eastern Homs
According to the Minister of Oil, Ali Ghanem, the attack took place at dawn on Tuesday and involved unknown drones that were suspected of belonging to militant groups in northern Syria.
Ghanem said the attack targeted the Al-Rayan Gas Field and the Ebla facilities in the Homs Governorate. Repair crews are currently working to fix the damage caused by the attack.
The same facilities were targeted in December, 2019 by an unknown group that was suspected to be either the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) or a foreign nation.
The targeting of energy sectors in Syria will negatively rebound on the livelihood of the Syrians, who are already feeling the pinch of cold with the electricity outages and the lack of cooking gas as well as the depreciation of the Syrian pound against the U.S. dollar.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.