BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – New reports have surfaced this evening of unidentified warplanes bombing the Iranian base near the border city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the reports, a powerful explosion was heard near the Iranian base in the Albukamal District around 7:45 P.M. (local time), with claims of unidentified warplanes hitting the warehouses at this installation.

Some activists have alleged that the airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, this is not confirmed, nor are the airstrikes.

These claims are often made every few weeks by pro-militant publications with little evidence to corroborate them.

As of now, neither the Syrian military nor their Iranian allies have reported these airstrikes on this installation in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

