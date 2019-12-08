BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Unidentified warplanes allegedly bombed the Iranian-backed forces near the border city of Albukamal in eastern Syria last night.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the airstrikes targeted the Iranian-backed forces near the Green Zone in the Albukamal countryside, killing at least five militiamen.
Despite the SOHR claim, it is very difficult to verify whether or not this indeed did occur due to the absence of information from this front.
The Iranian Armed Forces and their allies do not post public information and they do not comment on these alleged attacks, which makes it very difficult to verify.
A previous attack was reported in the same area on Friday; however, this attack was never confirmed and no information was made available about it.
In general, if airstrikes are carried out on the Iranian positions in Syria, these strikes are most likely conducted by the Israeli Armed Forces.
In the past, the Israeli Armed Forces have carried out airstrikes in the Albukamal countryside and even as far east as Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate.
Like the Iranian troops in eastern Syria, Israel does not publicly discuss these attacks.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.