BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – An unidentified object was spotted over Iran last night, prompting the Islamic Republic to activate its air defenses.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, “a few hours ago, Iran’s air defense systems were activated due to the appearance of an unknown aircraft in the country’s airspace. It is known that at least two anti-aircraft guided missiles were fired for the target, however, it was not possible to hit the aircraft.”
Not long after reports surfaced of the suspected aircraft, a video was released on several social media platforms, which showed the object in Iranian airspace.
“In the presented video frames, you can see the target itself, for which fire was opened; however, at the moment it remains unknown what exactly the Iranian air defense systems tried to bring down – they failed to identify the target visually or by air defense systems,” Avia.Pro added.
Unidentified flying object spotted over #Iran pic.twitter.com/wuN8XLzTNZ
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 6, 2020
The Iranian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the incident.
