Iranian forces test S-300PMU-2 system during drills (Source: Mehr News Agency).

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – An unidentified object was spotted over Iran last night, prompting the Islamic Republic to activate its air defenses.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, “a few hours ago, Iran’s air defense systems were activated due to the appearance of an unknown aircraft in the country’s airspace. It is known that at least two anti-aircraft guided missiles were fired for the target, however, it was not possible to hit the aircraft.”

Not long after reports surfaced of the suspected aircraft, a video was released on several social media platforms, which showed the object in Iranian airspace.

“In the presented video frames, you can see the target itself, for which fire was opened; however, at the moment it remains unknown what exactly the Iranian air defense systems tried to bring down – they failed to identify the target visually or by air defense systems,” Avia.Pro added.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the incident.

thats venus the star
Guest
thats venus the star
thats venus the star

2020-04-06 15:38
Aldo E Ortiz B
is STUPID E IDIORIT attacs ELDERS BROTHERS…their tec..is imposible for as humanoids to compet against them…we are bads kids against them…they are at lits 1000 o more years in ADVANCE so …is a waiste of time and money tried to comfront them…we SHOULD WELCOME THEM…when HERCOLOBUS comes and we did the same to them…THAT WILL BE A CATRASTOPE BECAUSE RHEY ARE PERVERTS LIKE AS>>..evil like as ..and they not hesitate to repomd as/….

2020-04-06 18:16