BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A video clip, said to be recorded in the Lebanese city of Baalbek by local citizens has been spread on social media and YouTube.
The video clip showed a strange flash in the sky of Baalbek, as it moved up and down.
The citizens expressed their great amazement at the strange movements in the sky, while some of them expressed panic and fear.
In the same context, Lebanese media sites mentioned that these objects are satellites launched by the American Space X company for fast internet, and come within the framework of the “Starlink” project to provide fast internet service to users all over the world in the coming years.
The company, earlier, had written in its description of the mission: “Starlink will provide fast and reliable internet service for sites that have been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable.”
