BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – An unidentified drone briefly entered the Upper Galilee region from southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF statement, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) entered northern Israel for a brief time before making its way back to Lebanon.

The IDF statement did not state who the drone belonged to, nor did they specify if the UAV was a military or civilian aircraft.

The Lebanese Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims from the Israeli Defense Forces.

While Lebanese aircrafts rarely enter Israeli territory, the IDF warplanes enter Lebanese airspace on a daily basis.

These constant airspace violations has resulted in several complaints from the Lebanese military to the UNIFIL personnel along the country’s southern border.

Advertisements