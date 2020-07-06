BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – On Monday, an unidentified aircraft carried out a raid on the positions of the Turkish-backed militants in northern Syria.

According to reports from northern Syria, an unidentified aircraft, possibly belonging to the U.S. Coalition, bombed the sites belonging to the Turkish-backed forces in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The first airstrike was said to have targeted the outskirts of Hammam Al-Turkman in the countryside of Tal Abyad, which is controlled by forces loyal to Turkey.

The second airstrike targeted a neighboring area, but it caused limited damage and no casualties.

The third raid targeted the village of Abu Shakhat near Al-Mabrouka in the Ras al-Ain countryside. No casualties were reported.

Since the bombings, the Turkish-backed militants have been high alert, especially after their forces were targeted in a number of areas where they have launched attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

