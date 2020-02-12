BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A number of reports have surfaced this afternoon, claiming that the U.S. military has launched airstrikes over the Syrian government’s positions in the Al-Hasakah Governorate of northeastern Syria.

According to the reports, the U.S. Air Force bombed the Syrian government’s positions inside the village of Daban, which is located in the southern countryside of the Al-Qamishli District.

A Syrian military source, however, has doubted these claims. According to the source, the noise heard by the local activists was likely the U.S. Air Force breaking the sound barrier near Al-Qamishli.

However, if true, this would mark the first time that the U.S. Armed Forces have targeted an area under Syrian military control in northeastern Syria this year.

These reports also come after the pro-Syrian government National Defense Forces (NDF) and U.S. military clashed near Qamishli city.

The clashes, which were recorded by local residents of Khirbat Amo, showed personnel from the National Defense Forces blocking the U.S. military.

Another report claimed that an NDF soldier attempted to replace the flag on a U.S. vehicle, prompting the American forces to open fire to disperse the crowd.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), however, accused the U.S. forces of killing a civilian after opening fire in the area.

The U.S. has yet to comment on these accusations.

