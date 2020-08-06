BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Last night, reports surfaced from northeastern Syria about an alleged missile attack on the U.S. military base in the Al-Shaddadi District of Al-Hasakah.
According to the unconfirmed reports, a number of katyusha missiles struck the U.S. military base and its surroundings, resulting in some explosions around the Al-Shaddadi country.
The reports were first claimed by pro-government media; however, they have not been confirmed by the U.S.-led Coalition, which usually comments on attacks targeting their forces in the region.
The U.S.-led Coalition currently maintains several bases in eastern and northeastern Syria, including a large presence in the Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor governorates.
