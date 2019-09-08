BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – Shortly after 12:30 A.M. (local time), unconfirmed reports surfaced of unidentified warplanes targeting the Iranian forces in the eastern Syria city of Albukamal.

According to reports, a number of explosions were heard inside Albukamal city in the Deir Ezzor Governorate after these unidentified warplanes targeted the Iranian military’s positions.

Opposition activists in the area allege that the warplanes were targeting the Iranian forces; however, no government sources have confirmed these reports as of yet.

Al-Masdar is awaiting a response from the Syrian military about these allegations.

More details to follow…

Advertisements