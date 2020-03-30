BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, warned on Monday against the consequences of carrying out hostilities against any Iraqi sites, stressing “the monitoring of unauthorized flights over Iraqi military sites.”

Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement that “the illegal actions in targeting Iraqi military bases or foreign entities targeting Iraqi sovereignty and transgressing the state,” noting that “the government is following with concern about information regarding the presence of unauthorized flights near military areas.”

The Iraqi official warned that “carrying out unauthorized military actions is considered a threat to the security of citizens and a violation of the sovereignty and interests of the country,” stressing “the danger of carrying out any incidental action without the approval of the Iraqi government.”

Adel Abdul-Mahdi added that “efforts should be directed at combating ISIS, establishing security and order, supporting the state and government, and addressing the coronavirus epidemic.”

