BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric stated that the United Nations is unable to independently verify the allegations of a the chemical attack in Douma, speaking from the UN headquarters in New York City on Monday.
Dujarric spoke about the role the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] has taken in working on the issue: “The fact-finding mission of the OPCW is in the process of gathering further information from all available sources to establish whether chemical weapons were used. The mission will report its findings back to the OPCW.”
He also remarked on the possible attack on a Syrian air base: “We have no independent information on the attack on the Syrian base, just to make that clear.”
Video credit: Ruptly
