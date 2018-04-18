BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) stated during a meeting on Wednesday that U.N. security personnel came under fire in Douma while conducting a reconnaissance mission in the town.
OPCW Director General Ahmet Üzümcü told a meeting at the organisation’s headquarters in The Hague that the security team was forced to withdraw, delaying the arrival of chemical weapons inspectors due to visit the site, Reuters reported.
No one was injured during the attack.
The U.N. security team was conducting a reconnaissance mission in Douma to ensure that the OPCW staff would not be put in harms way when they begin their work in the town.
