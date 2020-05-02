BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) forces are attempting to capture the strategic city of Tarhuna in the northwestern region of Libya.

However, despite repeated attacks, the Government of National Accord forces have been unable to crack the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) front-lines at Tarhuna.

These repeated failures appear to have infuriated the GNA forces, as their troops recently filmed themselves promising to “kill every woman in the city.”

“And I swear we will not leave even a woman there (Tarhuna),” the militant says in the video.

GNA forces on the outskirts of Tarhouna promise to “kill every woman in the city”. #Libya #LibyaReview pic.twitter.com/GyXuve05d1 — Libya Review (@LibyaReview) April 30, 2020

The Libyan National Army has accused the Government of National Accord forces of using former jihadists from groups like the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and Ansar Al-Sharia to fight their troops across the country.

In addition to these jihadists, the GNA has also received a major boost in manpower from the thousands of Syrian mercenaries that have been transported to Libya from Turkey,.

These Syrian mercenaries have suffered heavy casualties since they first deployed to Libya in late December of 2019.

