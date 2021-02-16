TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – A UN spokesman has reacted to Iran’s decision to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspection of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The United Nations is calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UN spokesman Farhan Haq said, commenting on Tehran’s plan to limit IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities, Urdupoit reported.

Farhan Haq said at a Monday briefing that the United Nations was calling on all sides to adhere to the Iran nuclear deal. “We want all sides to fulfill their obligations, including Iran.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mojtaba Zonnour, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian parliament, has said that if European countries do not resolve the issue of US sanctions against Iran’s banking and finance industry and do not facilitate the normalization of Iranian oil exports by February 21, Tehran will limit its cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran has informed the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of its suspension of the country’s voluntary actions under the JCPOA from February 23, 2021.

The measure is based on the Strategic Action Plan approved by Iran’s parliament and due to the lack of commitment of other JCPOA signatories to lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

“In this letter, we asked the Agency to take the necessary measures as soon as possible to implement Iran’s requests in order to stop various voluntary actions, including the implementation of the Additional Protocol,” he added.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!