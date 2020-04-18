Israeli and Lebanese armies point their weapons at one another, as UNIFIL forces stand between them.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – On Saturday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) opened an investigation into Israel’s launching bombs over parts of the Lebanese border.

Quoting the spokesperson of UNIFIL in Lebanon, Andrea Tenente, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that the U.N. force had opened an investigation into the incident of launching “light bombs” over the Lebanese-Israeli border on Friday evening.

Tante stated that “At about eight o’clock yesterday evening, UNIFIL radars detected illuminated bombs fired over several parts of the Blue Line in the areas around Mays al-Jabal, Yaroun and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL soldiers on the ground also saw and reported these illuminated bombs.”

An official spokesman for the UNIFILinternational forces confirmed that his troops were deployed in the area, and immediately the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Commander-in-Chief Major General Stefano Del Cole began his contacts with the parties concerned.

During his contacts with the Lebanese security forces and the Israeli army, Tente encouraged all parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to reduce tension and restore stability along the Blue Line, noting that “UNIFIL soldiers are on the ground and the situation is now calm.”

It is noteworthy that the Israeli army claimed, on Friday evening, that there was an attempt to infiltrate people into Israel across the border with Lebanese territory, saying that his forces fired several light bombs in the border area, and combed them and made sure that there were no attempts to cross the border.

Rod GILLIS
Guest
Rod GILLIS
It is no secret that Lebanon (Hezbollah) is actively digging tunnels, breaching the border fence, etc. Hezbollah is also creating factories in Lebanon to improve the aim of their substantial rocket arsenal. All of these are aggressive moves against the Israeli state. Israel is not (and should not) stay idle and allow Iran proxies, whether they be in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria or Iraq, to build a front against them. Why doesn’t the UN condemn Iran for setting up these proxies instead of looking into what Israel is doing to protect itself? Yes, Israel is using Lebanon airspace to rocket /… Read more »

bob valakian
Guest
bob valakian
oh poor poor jooz…dont worry the sons of amalek will be coming for your b%%% a####

