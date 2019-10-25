A certain number of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants have managed to escape from custody in the course of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation in northern Syria, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

“The last information we had is that indeed there was a limited number of fighters that managed to flee. Of course, we ask all the involved parties to make sure that everything is done for that not to happen more,” he said, adding that the international community must find a solution to see to it that those who had committed crimes be punished.

Source: TASS

