A certain number of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants have managed to escape from custody in the course of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation in northern Syria, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.
“The last information we had is that indeed there was a limited number of fighters that managed to flee. Of course, we ask all the involved parties to make sure that everything is done for that not to happen more,” he said, adding that the international community must find a solution to see to it that those who had committed crimes be punished.
Source: TASS
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.