BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on the Syrian government and all parties to the conflict to release the prisoners and take measures regarding the missing.

The United Nations has previously called on all parties to the conflict to end arbitrary arrests and the detention of political prisoners.

Pedersen further emphasized that the presidential elections announced by the Syrian government are not part of the political process of the Security Council, adding that, “The United Nations is not involved in the upcoming Syrian presidential elections.”

On the other hand, Pedersen noted that the Islamic State has strengthened its activities in central and northern Syria, warning that this is a dangerous development.

Pedersen had previously described the course of the conflict in Syria as “catastrophic”, reiterating his call on the West to ease the sanctions imposed on Syria, in order to allow the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to all those in need.

