BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, demanded this past weekend that Hezbollah completely withdraw from Syria, adding that they should stop meddling in foreign affairs.

“The presence of unauthorized weapons in the hands of Hezbollah remains of serious concern and warrants condemnation,” Guterres stated in a report distributed to the 15 Security Council members ahead of a debate set for Tuesday.

The Secretary-General specifically mentioned Hezbollah’s participation in the Syrian War in his report, which seems to be a hot topic for discussion this coming Tuesday.

Guterres’ latest demand comes just days after the United States lashed out against Iran for their current role in the Middle East.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

19 Comments on "UN chief demands Hezbollah withdraw from Syria, condemns group"

hestroy
hestroy
UN chief = imbecile and joo puppet.

19/03/2018 09:53
Amos Yee
Amos Yee
And he forgot the uninvited American turds.

19/03/2018 10:13
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
What about Turkey, USA ❓

19/03/2018 10:20
Deo Cassar
Deo Cassar
Only the elected and sole legitimate Syrian government has the sovereign right to tell Hezbollah to stay or leave. The statement by Guttierres is illegal and a blatant interference in Syria’s internal affairs and breaches the UN charter as to the inalienable rights of every UN member state to take its own, sovereign decision without any foreign interference, let alone that of Mr Guttierres. Mr Guttierres does not deserve to keep his position at the head of the UN and should be removed from office for abuse of his authority and breach of the very same UN charter which he… Read more »
19/03/2018 10:35
Jim Scott
Jim Scott
Interesting that the Government of Syria asked Iran to assist their struggle against Wahhabist terrorists funded by Saudi Arabia who were trying to bring down the legitimate government. But there has been no condemnation of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the USA, Britain, Jordan, Qatar, Belgium and other NATO countries illegally carrying out a destructive and b****y attack against the will of the people of Syria. Guterras has made a mockery of international law and since this invasion of state criminals black has become white and white has become black in an effort to blacken the Syrian victims and paint head chopping… Read more »
19/03/2018 11:03
Amos Yee
Amos Yee
The UN has been dead for about 30 years now.

19/03/2018 11:45
You can call me AL
You can call me AL
But Nato is owned by the US….QED

19/03/2018 11:47
Jim Scott
Jim Scott
Yes that’s true but NATO includes the USA.

19/03/2018 12:06
Kingstone Tyro
Ok let me see USIS get the h**l out first

19/03/2018 10:55
jmNZ
This Senhor Gutierres has turned out very disappointing. I had high hopes of a Portuguese (Brasil/Angola/Moçambique) being independent.
I forgot that such UN appointments are USA-vetted.
If he similarly condemns the illegal American presence in Syria, he might be worth listening to – not otherwise.

19/03/2018 12:21
JUSTICE
JUSTICE
“The presence of unauthorized weapons in the hands of Hezbollah remains of serious concern and warrants condemnation,”
1.Authorization by who ?
2.serious concern by who ?
3.condemnation by who ?

Antonio Guterres answer :
israel & usa

19/03/2018 11:24
nothing is real
nothing is real
The UN is becoming more and more pathetic. It’s a Puppets Show.

19/03/2018 11:43
James R
It is quite terrifying the extent to which formerly trusted international institutions have been hijacked by the empire who have installed their whores in all major positions. This political prostitute is talking absolute trash on every imaginable level. This means the end of the UN, just as we have already seen the prostitution/takeover of the OPCW. It is quite simply none of this rats business whether Hezbollah are in Syria or not and for him to pontificate like that without uttering a word about either the illegal US or Turkish presence reveals Guterres as a completely shameless prostitute of the… Read more »
19/03/2018 12:21
Jim Scott
Jim Scott
Mr Guterres why is it that Iran was asked by Syria to help fight against invading terrorists. That makes Iran’s position lawful. Check that with the lawyers who work for the UN. On the other hand there are many countries illegally carrying out war crimes in Syria against the will of the legitimate Government. Why have you not condemned the United States and its NATO allies who have not been invited to Syria and who are carrying out war crimes. How can you justify your position. Can you tell us did the USA support you getting your current position with… Read more »
19/03/2018 12:38
Sertorius
Sertorius
Guterres is increasingly looking like the US Secretary General, not the UN Secretary General. Asking Hezbollah to leave Syria, where it is at the invitation of the legitimate Syrian government, and not saying a word about the US leaving the same Syria, where it is a foreign invader, is quite extraordinary.

19/03/2018 12:43
James
James
What a farce the UN has become. Why not tell the US and mercenaries to leave? Oh that’s right….their the ones paying you under the table to take the side of the scumbags.

19/03/2018 13:21
bucek
bucek
Just f*****g unbelievable – these freaking idiots are making me angry beyond words!

19/03/2018 13:36
Frank
Frank
UN keeps silent about invasion of Turkey but worry about a militia group?

19/03/2018 14:23
Adfff
Adfff
Yes, he will get some shekels more. And maybe he will be reelected again.

19/03/2018 14:55