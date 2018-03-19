BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, demanded this past weekend that Hezbollah completely withdraw from Syria, adding that they should stop meddling in foreign affairs.
“The presence of unauthorized weapons in the hands of Hezbollah remains of serious concern and warrants condemnation,” Guterres stated in a report distributed to the 15 Security Council members ahead of a debate set for Tuesday.
The Secretary-General specifically mentioned Hezbollah’s participation in the Syrian War in his report, which seems to be a hot topic for discussion this coming Tuesday.
Guterres’ latest demand comes just days after the United States lashed out against Iran for their current role in the Middle East.
