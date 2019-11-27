BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, allegedly called on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah following their retaliatory attack against the Israeli forces in September.

According to a report from Israel Hayom, the U.N. report, which was signed by Guterres, expressed ‘concern’ over Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli forces along the Lebanese border.

In the report, Guterres said that Hezbollah’s attack against the Israeli forces reflects a growing danger presented by armed groups.

Hezbollah and other groups, added Guterres, are violating UN Security Council resolution 1701.

He added that Hezbollah should be disarmed by the Lebanese government to avoid future conflicts.

The record of Guterres alleged comments was not posted by the publication.

