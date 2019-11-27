BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, allegedly called on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah following their retaliatory attack against the Israeli forces in September.
According to a report from Israel Hayom, the U.N. report, which was signed by Guterres, expressed ‘concern’ over Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli forces along the Lebanese border.
In the report, Guterres said that Hezbollah’s attack against the Israeli forces reflects a growing danger presented by armed groups.
Hezbollah and other groups, added Guterres, are violating UN Security Council resolution 1701.
He added that Hezbollah should be disarmed by the Lebanese government to avoid future conflicts.
The record of Guterres alleged comments was not posted by the publication.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.