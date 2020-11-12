BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The United Nations Working Group on Mercenary Issues called on the parties to the conflict in Karabakh to withdraw all foreign mercenaries from the region.

“We urge the concerned parties to immediately withdraw any mercenaries and persons associated with them, and to stop their recruitment, financing and placement,” the group said in a statement.

The United Nations Group on Mercenaries, which consists of five independent experts, indicated that the Azerbaijani government, with the help of Turkey, relies on the Syrian militants to support and continue military operations in the conflict zone, including on the front line.

They continued, “The main motive for the militants is to achieve special gains, because if they are killed, their relatives are reported to receive financial compensation and Turkish citizenship.”

It was reported, “Turkey has recruited and transported Syrian men to Azerbaijan in cooperation with armed groups linked to the Syrian armed opposition factions, and with armed groups and individuals accused of committing war crimes and serious human rights violations in Syria.”

It should be noted that both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied the presence of mercenaries in Karabakh and accused Armenia of bringing in fighters from Syria and Iraq.