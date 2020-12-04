BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The United Nations General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on the occupied Golan Heights, which Egypt submits annually to the General Assembly.

The bill demands that Israel end its occupation of the Golan Heights and withdraw to the borders of June 4, 1967.

Egypt’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Mohamed Idris, in a statement delivered to the General Assembly, referred to the principles contained in the Charter of the United Nations in light of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, especially the principles of respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and the right of peoples to self-determination and the inadmissibility of annexing territories by force.

He pointed out that after all these decades, “the Middle East is still suffering from several crises, and that the ongoing deterioration in the region cannot be stopped unless the rules of international law and decisions of international legitimacy can be respected.”

He said that the first steps to be taken are to “end the occupation of all Arab lands occupied on June 5, 1967, calling on the international community to take a serious stance towards ending the occupation of the Syrian Golan and the Palestinian lands.”

Idris affirmed Egypt’s keenness to submit the draft resolution annually to the United Nations General Assembly, as it includes emphasis on Security Council Resolution No. (497) of 1981, principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially with regard to the inadmissibility of annexing territories by force, as well as the affirmation of the applicability The Geneva Convention of 1949 relating to the protection of civilians in times of wars on the occupied Syrian Golan, as well as the illegality of establishing settlements or any other Israeli activities that represent a change in the nature of the occupied Syrian Golan.

The draft resolution also affirms that the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel is an obstacle to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, calling on Israel to resume peace talks with the aim of withdrawing from the occupied Syrian Golan to the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions.