The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Andrei Danilov, confirmed imposing sanctions on several Russian companies in a broadcast of the Ukraine-24 TV channel on Friday.

“There are companies from Russia and from other states, included into the blacklist of sanctions today,” he said.

At the same time, the names of sanctions-hit companies and the nature of restrictions imposed on them is yet unknown.

Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainskaya Pravda (Ukrainian Truth) online newspaper said citing a source in the council that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions on Kiev’s office of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, which entails a ban on its operation. Ten more Russian companies were also sanctioned.

Previously imposed restrictions against other companies included blocking assets, limiting trade operations, partial or full suspension of the transit of resources, ban on flights or cargo transportation on the territory of Ukraine. Other measures include terminating business agreements, international treaties and joint projects, ban on technology transfer and visa restrictions.

