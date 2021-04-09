BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky began the second day of his visit to the Donetsk Province by posting a selfie he took in a town in the region on the conflict’s seam line in the southeastern part of the country.

On Thursday, Zelensky, via Instagram, posted a photo showing him in the town of Avdiivka against the background of an abandoned industrial facility, accompanied by the words: “Avdiivka. Industrial Zone. Parallel. Good morning.”

The president, dressed in a black track suit, did not say whether he was in the process of exercising for the morning sport or had finished practicing it.

Zelensky arrived in the Donbass region on Thursday, amid a new escalation between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, on a visit aimed at “communicating with the military and supporting the morale of the defenders,” according to the Ukrainian presidency.

