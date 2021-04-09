BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Turkish presidency announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive in Istanbul tomorrow his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, against the backdrop of the new escalation in the Donbass region.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency confirmed that Erdogan and Zelensky would chair in Istanbul the ninth meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between the two countries.

The statement indicated that the meeting, which will be held in the presence of the relevant ministers, will review “all aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations that rise to the level of strategic partnership and the steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation between the two countries.”

The two leaders will also discuss “dealing with regional and international files based on an understanding on the need to maintain peace and stability.”

The statement pointed out that the meeting would also address “joint projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the Crimean Tatars” (which Turkey does not recognize as its re-entry into Russia).

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Post quoted the French ambassador to Kiev, Etienne de Bunsen, as saying that Zelensky would visit Paris soon with the aim of holding closed negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The diplomat indicated that this visit may take place at the end of next week, adding that the main files on the agenda of the expected meeting are the situation in southeast Ukraine and impede reforms in this country.

