BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Ukrainian armed forces conducted maneuvers in the skies of its Black Sea coasts, in which they trained on the use of Turkish-made Bayraktar PT2 drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in a statement published by its news agency, Armia Inform, said that the drones carried out “various training tasks related to the maneuver.”

In late January, the Ukrainian Defense Express website, which is concerned with publishing military information, reported that the national naval forces are considering the possibility of using Bayraktar aircraft to search for surface targets and designate them for targeting by the Neptune special coastal defense system.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 14, 2010, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the signing of an agreement with Turkey to manufacture frigates and drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.

In 2019, Kiev bought from Ankara a number of Bayraktar TL-2 aircraft, worth $69 million, according to unofficial information, and plans to supply these aircraft with high-precision MAM-L bombs manufactured by the Turkish company Roketsan.

Source: TASS

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























