BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A Ukrainian magazine reported that an unknown group stole a MiG-29 fighter, which was undergoing modernization and replacement of spare parts at the Lvov Aviation Repair Factory, where they stole more than 20 pieces and units of the plane.
The Ukrainian magazine, “Defense Express”, quoted a spokesman from the factory as saying that the plane arrived at the company in poor condition, and that the General Bureau of Investigation in Ukraine is examining the details of the incident.
Currently, all work on the MiG-29 modernization has been suspended, some stolen parts have been found on the factory floor, and investigators are trying to find out the identity of the robbers.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims from Defense Express.
This news comes at a time when the MiG-29 jet has made worldwide headlines for its transfer to Syria and Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.