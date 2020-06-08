BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A Ukrainian magazine reported that an unknown group stole a MiG-29 fighter, which was undergoing modernization and replacement of spare parts at the Lvov Aviation Repair Factory, where they stole more than 20 pieces and units of the plane.

The Ukrainian magazine, “Defense Express”, quoted a spokesman from the factory as saying that the plane arrived at the company in poor condition, and that the General Bureau of Investigation in Ukraine is examining the details of the incident.

Currently, all work on the MiG-29 modernization has been suspended, some stolen parts have been found on the factory floor, and investigators are trying to find out the identity of the robbers.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims from Defense Express.

This news comes at a time when the MiG-29 jet has made worldwide headlines for its transfer to Syria and Libya.

