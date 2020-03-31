BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A Ukrainian-made armored vehicle has allegedly been supplied to the Syrian militants, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday, citing a number of photos that were released this week.

“Ukraine began to supply the Syrian fighters with their own weapons. So, in the photographs published by terrorists a few days ago, experts identified the Wartu armored vehicles, which confirm the supply to militants with Ukrainian equipment, and, most likely, ammunition, since earlier Soviet-era ammunition, apparently delivered from one of the military warehouses of the country of the former USSR,” the publication said.

Новый сирийские бронеавтомобили. Очень похожи на скандальную украинскую "Варту". pic.twitter.com/3oQnaZTBZf — Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) March 27, 2020

“Experts do not exclude that we can talk about an export version of the Ukrainian armored car, while the latter could well be transported to the militants through neighboring Turkey,” they said.

There has been no comment from Kiev about these allegations.

Advertisements