BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – On Monday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense signed agreements with Turkish companies to produce corvettes and drones to meet the needs of its armed forces, the press office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

According to a statement from the press office of the Ministry of Defense, today, Monday:

“Today, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andrei Taran signed agreements with Turkish companies on technology transfer and production of corvettes and attack drones to meet the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

They added: The signing came during the visit of the Turkish delegation headed by the head of the Defense Industry Directorate of the Turkish Republic, Ismail Demir.”

It is reported that this cooperation will contribute to enhancing the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy, and this in turn will contribute to increasing security in the Black Sea and Azov regions.